Girl injured in road accident while on her way to exam centre

A candidate, Bhavitha, sustained serious injuries when the vehicle she was travelling in was hit by a car while she was on her way to attend the Group-II examination, on the outskirts of Karimnagar town on Friday.

Another candidate, Firdous Bhanu, a resident of Godavarikhani town, went to Government Women’s Degree College in Karimnagar instead of Government Women’s Degree College in Jagtial by mistake and lost the chance to write the exam.

Barring a few such incidents, including trouble in taking the biometric attendance of candidates, the examination was held peacefully. Of the total number of candidates who had applied for TSPSC Group-II examination, the attendance was 73.32 per cent on Friday, the first day of the examination in various parts of Karimnagar district.

In Karimnagar district, the exam was held at 139 centres. Against a total of 57,750 candidates, 42,343 appeared for the exam. Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed inspected some of the centres in the town and inquired about the arrangements.

In Peddapalli district, the attendance was only 63.59 per cent.

Against a total of 18,270 candidates, 11,618 appeared for the exam. Collector D.R.V.S. Alagu Varshini inspected an examination centre at Garrepalli village in Sultanabad mandal.

In a first, the Group-II examination was conducted in Sircilla textile town on Friday.

Against a total of 2,568 candidates, 1,462 appeared (56.93 per cent). Collector D. Krishna Bhaskar and Joint Collector Sheik Yasmeen Basha inspected the exam centres separately.

In Jagtial district, the examination passed off peacefully. For the first time, the TSPSC exam was conducted in JNTU Kondagattu, Metpally and Korutla towns of the new Jagtial district.