Getting an experience of how coal miners work

Nizamabad MP K. Kavitha had a first-hand experience of the working conditions of coal miners, who work beneath the earth, when she visited the Venkateshkhani underground mine (VK7 incline) at Kothagudem, the district headquarters town, on Tuesday.

Ms. Kavitha, who is the honorary president of the Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham (TGBKS), reached the 43rd seam using a chair car system inside the VK7 mine, one of the oldest underground mines of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), on her maiden visit to the coal town after the formation of the new district.

Mine engineers and other staff, who accompanied Ms. Kavitha, apprised her of the machinery being used by miners to extract coal efficiently and safely. Earlier, the MP interacted with coal miners at a meeting held prior to her visit to the underground mine.

The local representatives of the TGBKS highlighted the significant contribution of miners of VK7 to increase the production of coal, popularly known as ‘Nalla Bangaram’ (Black Gold) in the local parlance.

Likening coal miners to soldiers who safeguard the territorial integrity of the country, she said the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government is relentlessly striving to ensure the welfare of coal miners.

Hailing the decision of the State-owned SCCL to revive the dependent employment scheme, she said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is taking keen interest in promoting the growth of the SCCL and the welfare of its workforce.

Minister for Roads and Buildings T. Nageswara Rao, Khammam MP P. Srinivas Reddy, Kothagudem MLA J. Venkat Rao, and TGBKS general secretary K. Mallaiah were present.