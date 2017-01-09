Gesture to bereaved family of sports scribe

HYDERABAD: Former marketing manager of Andhra Jyothi, R.V. Mahesh Babu, announced he would present ₹50,000 to the members of the bereaved family of former sports editor of Sakshi TV J. Sreenivasulu, who passed away recently.

Speaking at a condolence meeting organised by the Press Club of Hydearbad on Sunday, Mr. Mahesh recalled his association with Sreenivasulu, more popularly known as Jessie and Chitti in the sports circles, and also the latter’s contribution to Telugu sports journalism.

“He always wanted any organisation for which he worked to be the best in the business of sports reporting. I have rarely seen someone so committed to his profession,” Mr. Mahesh commented.

Allam Narayana, Chairman of Telangana Press Academy and a contemporary of Jessi, remarked it was sad that two of the best sports journalists — Narender Revelli and J. Sreenivasulu and both former Andhra Jyothi — had left this world. “They were the pioneers in giving a brand new image to sports journalism along with C. Venkatesh,” he remarked.

“From the State Government side, we would do everything possible to help the family and as the first gesture will be to present a cheque of ₹1 lakh very soon,” he said.

Mr. Ram Mohan Naidu, journalist and another contemporary of Jessie, traced the growth of the late sports scribe despite many hurdles. “He was unselfish and without any malice towards anyone in the field. A true journalist who was loved by one and all,” he said.

Mr. Y. Srinivas Reddy, another journalists, also announced he would contribute ₹10,000 to the family members of Jessie.

Mr. R. Dileep Reddy, Executive Editor of Sakshi, informed that his Management is working a way out to help the family in the best possible manner.

Press Club president Rajamouli Chary appealed to the Government to treat Jessie’s case as a special one and help the family come out of the tragedy. Telangana Sports Journalists Association president JAC Gladson and the Secretary V. Ramesh, informed that they were already on the job to help the needy family members.