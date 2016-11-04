Fertility specialist and gynaecologist Anamalla Sridevi along with her para-medical staff launched a campaign to check anaemia among the adolescent girls by conducting free haemoglobin tests and distribution of medicines. The first such camp was organized at the Telangana social welfare residential degree college for women here on Thursday. On this occasion, Dr. Sridevi along with physician Chiluka Prasoona treated all the 300 students and provided them with medicines. On this occasion, the para-medical staff conducted blood grouping, BP, diabetic and haemoglobin tests free of cost.

She said that they would conduct such medical camps in all the educational institutions for the benefit of adolescent girls.