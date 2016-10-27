Four district officials attend ZP meet

Everybody who attended the Zilla Parishad standing committee meetings at the old meeting hall at the Zilla Parishad here on Wednesday seemed to have been gripped with a strange feeling as they were representing different districts. The meetings were held for the first time after the reorganisation of the district.

Heads of departments from all the districts — Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, and Nirmal — attended the meetings along with Zilla Parishad territorial constituency members from the respective districts.

As many as 40 heads of departments attended the meeting instead of the usual 10, which was the norm in undivided Adilabad.

ZP chairperson V. Shobha Rani instructed officials from all the four districts to take up development work with the needed speed.

People in rural areas should not face problems due to slackened development, she said.

Some ZPTC members from Adilabad district said ration coupons are not being distributed to the needy.

District Civil Supplies Officer Srikanth Reddy informed that there was no pendency so far as issuing of coupons for subsidised rice was concerned.