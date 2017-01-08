Foundation laid for double-bedroom houses

Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao said the government was committed to complete the construction of double-bedroom houses across the State as promised by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for the construction of double-bedroom houses at Dubbak on Sunday, Mr. Harish Rao said the government has been spending Rs. 5.3 lakh on each house, and all eligible beneficiaries would be extended the same.

A total of 900 houses were being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 55 crore in the constituency, and more houses would be sanctioned after taking consent from the Chief Minister, he said. The Minister has also promised to develop Ramasamudram on the lines of Komaticheruvu.

MLA S. Ramalinga Reddy also participated in the programme.

Earlier on Saturday night, Mr. Rao declared two villages — Venkatapur and Mittapally — as cashless villages.