Foundation laid for double-bedroom houses

Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao said the government was committed to complete the construction of double-bedroom houses across the State as promised by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.
Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for the construction of double-bedroom houses at Dubbak on Sunday, Mr. Harish Rao said the government has been spending Rs. 5.3 lakh on each house, and all eligible beneficiaries would be extended the same.
A total of 900 houses were being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 55 crore in the constituency, and more houses would be sanctioned after taking consent from the Chief Minister, he said. The Minister has also promised to develop Ramasamudram on the lines of Komaticheruvu.
MLA S. Ramalinga Reddy also participated in the programme.
Earlier on Saturday night, Mr. Rao declared two villages — Venkatapur and Mittapally — as cashless villages.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor