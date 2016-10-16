Five from Hyderabad killed in Kurnool accident

Pilgrimage proved tragic to a group of pensioners of Hyderabad when five retired employees were killed and two others were severely injured when the SUV they were travelling in hit a median and overturned at Chagalamarri in Kurnool district in the early hours of Saturday.
Seven pensioners, residing in Nagarjuna Homes at Kukatpalli in Hyderabad, had gone on a pilgrimage to Arunachalam and Golden temple in Tamil Nadu and to Kanipakam and Tirumala in Chittoor district and were returning to Hyderabad when the accident took place. While Subba Raju (52), Kanaka Raju (72), Ranga Raju (58) and Ramakrishna Raju (55) died on the spot, a severely injured Krishnam Raju succumbed to injuries in Kurnool General Hospital. Two injured persons — Narasimha Murthy Raju and Ramamohan Raju — who were initially admitted to a hospital at Chagalamarri were rushed to Kurnool General Hospital on Saturday evening, according to police.
