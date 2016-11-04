Fashion designing course launched

The Singareni Collieries Company limited (SCCL) Sewa Samithi of Adriyala project in Ramagundam launched free fashion designing course for women of the region at Sewa Bhavan in Ramagundam on Thursday.

Sewa Samithi president Shailaja Venkataramaiah formally inaugurated the course for the benefit of women of Ladnapur village. Area general manager Venkataramaiah said that they would take measures for the construction of another shed to ensure that more job-oriented courses were offered simultaneously to the locals.