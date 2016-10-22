Farmers upbeat as tanks brim with water

The farmers in the district are in an upbeat mood with all the water sources filled to their capacity. Farmers began the rabi farming operations.

In Warangal rural district, the important irrigation sources – Pakhala, Chalivagu and Madhannapet tanks are full with the recent rains.

According to agriculture officials, under the Chalivagu project there is a possibility of cultivating 2,600 hectares of paddy, 2000 hectares of maize apart from others. In Narsampet mandal, under the Pakhala lake, about 30,000 hectares of paddy, maize, chilli and others can be cultivated.

During last year’s rabi season, the farmers cultivated only 14,427 hectares of land but this year, the officials say it would increase this year. While 54,653 hectares of land was cultivated during the kharif season, it is going to increase to 63,153 hectares this rabi season.

District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil said they were expecting an increase of 30 per cent in the area of cultivation owing to good rainy season and water availability. He directed the officials to ensure that farmers do not face problems such as spurious seeds and shortage of seed and fertilizers. He wanted them to set up a toll free number to reach out to the officials in times of crisis.

Joint Director (Agriculture) Usha Dayal has said they were preparing the estimates of farmers’ requirements of seed and fertilisers.

After the district reorganisation, Warangal rural district was left with the large tracts of paddy growing area. Paddy, maize, chilli, pulses and others are also grown. Farmers in Shayampet mandal grow banana and watermelon most.