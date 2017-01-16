Farmer performs last rites of cow

Telangana

People taking the carcass of cow for burial in Arnakonda village of Karimnagar district. - Photo: By Arrangement

During Sankranti festivities, it is the duty of farmers to worship cattle, including ox, which work in the fields, and cows, which provide milk and is considered auspicious in the families of farmers.

In a heart-rending incident, a farmer, who lost his cow after delivering a calf on Saturday, performed its last rites in Arnakonda village of Choppadandi mandal.

Reports reaching here said that Guntu Dugaiah was rearing a cow in his house for a long time. On Saturday, the cow delivered a calf and died of ill-health. The farmer and his family wailed inconsolably.

Later, the farmer performed the last rites of the cow with all traditions and took the animal on a bullock-cart to his fields and buried it. Incidentally, several villagers and his relatives also participated in the last rites.

