Telangana

Farmer’s death: probe panel visits hospital

Dr. Karunakar Reddy, V-C of the Kaloji Narayana Rao Health University, inspecting the Government General Hospital in Nizamabad on Friday.-Photo: K.V. RAMANA.

Dr. Karunakar Reddy, V-C of the Kaloji Narayana Rao Health University, inspecting the Government General Hospital in Nizamabad on Friday.-Photo: K.V. RAMANA.  

An enquiry committee headed by Vice-Chancellor of Kaloji Narayana Rao Health University Karunakar Reddy, here on Friday, visited the Government General Hospital and enquired with the hospital authorities on the conditions leading to the death of a farmer who was bitten by a snake a couple of days ago.

The committee comprising Dr. Karunakar Reddy, Dr. Venugopal Rao, Managing Director, Medical and Health Infrastructure and Services Corporation and former Principal, Government Medical College, Dr. Suman Chandra had a series of meetings with doctors from general medicine, general surgery, orthopaedic, gynaecology and other departments. Hospital Superintendent Dr. Narendra Kumar and Medical College Principal Dr. K. Indira were also present. The committee members went round the hospital and enquired with doctors and patients on the services being provided to the public. They also met Collector Yogitha Rana.

Though the committee spent five hours at the hospital the members did not disclose anything to the media on the death of farmer Mallesh of Navipet mandal who was bitten by a snake and died at the hospital. The doctors on duty reportedly did not admit him for one hour.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 22, 2020 5:13:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/Farmer%E2%80%99s-death-probe-panel-visits-hospital/article16078471.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY