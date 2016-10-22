Farmer’s death: probe panel visits hospital

An enquiry committee headed by Vice-Chancellor of Kaloji Narayana Rao Health University Karunakar Reddy, here on Friday, visited the Government General Hospital and enquired with the hospital authorities on the conditions leading to the death of a farmer who was bitten by a snake a couple of days ago.

The committee comprising Dr. Karunakar Reddy, Dr. Venugopal Rao, Managing Director, Medical and Health Infrastructure and Services Corporation and former Principal, Government Medical College, Dr. Suman Chandra had a series of meetings with doctors from general medicine, general surgery, orthopaedic, gynaecology and other departments. Hospital Superintendent Dr. Narendra Kumar and Medical College Principal Dr. K. Indira were also present. The committee members went round the hospital and enquired with doctors and patients on the services being provided to the public. They also met Collector Yogitha Rana.

Though the committee spent five hours at the hospital the members did not disclose anything to the media on the death of farmer Mallesh of Navipet mandal who was bitten by a snake and died at the hospital. The doctors on duty reportedly did not admit him for one hour.