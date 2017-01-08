Falling off the map

The once famous Sri Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam in Jeedikal village of Lingala Ghanpur mandal has lost its sheen with changing times. In fact, it was more popular than the temple at Bhadrachalam till some time ago.

Endowments official K. Ramulu said the temple earned so much revenue that it used to give money to Yadagirigutta temple for its maintenance. “This temple has over 170 acres of land, including 12 acres in Guntur district,” he explained.

According to a local lore, the temple’s existence dates back to ‘Tretayuga’ as it was here that Lord Rama, while in exile, is said to have shot rakshasa Maricha with an arrow, who comes in the guise of a golden deer. When Maricha asks for Lord Rama’s forgiveness and promises to worship him, the latter agrees to emerge as ‘Swayambhu’ on the hillock here in this temple.

The temple is built on a pond that never goes dry even during peak summer.

It is famous for conducting the celestial wedding of Lord Rama twice every year - one by the officials in March or April and another by the visiting devotees in November. According to officials, the annual jatara held during November usually draws a large number of people who stay put here for three or more days to take part in various rituals. But owing to decreasing patronage, the temple struggled to attract crowds. Mr. Ramulu said with some NRIs coming forward and taking up renovation work, the temple has now been witnessing a steady stream of devotees. “Till recently, the temple hardly earned annual revenue of Rs. 2 lakh, but now it has gone up to Rs. 28 lakh. A lot needs to be done to bring back its glory, but local leaders are not coming forward to take up work,” he lamented. Speaking to The Hindu, District Collector Allamraju Devasena said they were preparing a detailed project report on creating a tourism circuit which also includes popular temples like Jeedikal Rama temple.