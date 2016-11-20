Faculty Development Programme concludes

Y. Srinivas, principal of Government Madhumalancha Degree College, Bodhan, said the Faculty Development Programme conducted by Oracle Academy, New Delhi, at Nishitha Degree and PG College here for five days helped improve skills among faculty members of different colleges.
Participating as chief guest at the valedictory of the programme here on Saturday, he said it was a great opportunity for college teachers to learn the improvised teaching methods and skills.
Ritesh Jain, technical ERP, Oracle India Development Centre, distributed certificates to the participants.
Nishitha College principal Gnaneswar, coordinator Raju, director Shaik, programme convener G. Manoj Kumar Gelda and others were also present.
G. Bhaskar, TASK Director, who interacted with the participants through video conference from Hyderabad said the Faculty Development Programme would be useful to the teaching community to meet the new challenges in the profession.
