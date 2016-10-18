Exorbitant rent for a wheel-chair

The other day my wife, who has difficulty in walking, and I alighted from a Duranto Express at Secunderabad Railway Station. On knowing that a wheel-chair facility is available, we waited for the same assuming that it was either free or could be available at nominal rent . But, we were shocked to learn that it comes at a rent of. Rs 350 per head.

How is this tariff fixed? It is regrettable that the largest public carrier is allowing its patrons to be fleeced. In most of the cases, the cost of transportation of a passenger by wheel-chair works out more than the fare of the actual journey itself. I request the Railways to fix a price of, say Rs. 50, for this service.

Seshagiri Row Karry,

Manikonda

ATMs out of bounds

In Hasmathpet there are more than 3,000 residents living in apartments and villas. Two ATMs were functioning in Ushodhaya super market complex. A private sector bank ATM was closed recently leaving only one nationalised bank ATM to function, but that too has been closed now. Since there is no other ATM nearby, senior citizens face much hardships and they have to walk about 1.5 k.m. to reach an ATM in the R.T.C. Colony, Tirumalgherry.

V. Venkataraman,

Hasmathpet