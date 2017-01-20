Exercise to enhance teaching-learning process begins

Special teams comprising subject experts headed by senior headmasters/headmistresses on Friday began inspection of government high schools across the district to evaluate the performance of the schools in terms of implementation of the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) system and other academic aspects.

Around 120 teams have been constituted to review the implementation of the CCE in around 400 high schools under all managements in the next few days.

The teams are expected to submit the inspection reports to the school education authorities concerned by January 25.

The comprehensive reports based on the field inspections will be sent to the Directorate of School Education for its perusal.

Special teams, tasked with the specific objective, inspected several government and Zilla Parishad high schools in and around the town on Friday.

A four-member team headed by Nunna Appa Rao, a headmaster of a State-run high school in Kamepalli mandal, visited the Government High School at NSP camp here.

The school staff apprised the visiting members of the formative assessment methods being adopted by them to regularly evaluate students’ learning needs and improve the academic outcome.

They told the team members that the school has a student strength of over 900.

The field inspection is aimed at verifying the compliance with the prescribed guidelines pertaining to the CCE system in all the high schools to achieve the desired instructional outcomes, said Mr. Appa Rao.

Evaluation process

“We have collected information on the subject-wise formative assessment methods being followed by the teachers in the school to evaluate students’ learning needs, their comprehension and academic progress under the CCE system,” he told The Hindu, when contacted.

The whole exercise holds the key to enhance teaching-learning process.