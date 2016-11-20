Telangana

Events for Hyderabad

Religion



Sri Parvathi Sametha Chandramouleeswara Swamy Temple, Pushpagiri Mahasamsthanam: Karthika Maasotsavam, special poojas, Begumpet.

Culture

Nrutya Kinnera: Kuchipudi Rangapravesam dance of Supriya Gayatri Ketepally, disciple of Maddali Usha Gayatri, Ravindra Bharathi, 6 p.m.

Pegasus Art Gallery: ‘Images on the Wall-II’, exhibition of fine arts, Prashasan Nagar, Road No. 72, Jubilee Hills, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Shristi Art Gallery: 20th Century Tribal Art and Bronzes (Bastar, Gonds, Khond and Santhal), Road No. 15, Jubilee Hills, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

General

Great Hyderabad Adventure Club & Society to Save Rocks: 5th edition of Hyderabad Rockathon, Fakruddingutta, Khajaguda, near Lanco Hills, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



