Engagements in Hyderabad on November 11

GENERAL

Outlife: Talk on ‘Experiential Educaiton in India-- What Works’ by Vishwas Parchure, Lamakaan, Road No.1, Banjara Hills, 4.30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society: Celebration of Minorities Welfare Day/ National Education Day, Nizam College Grounds, 3 p.m.

Culture

Shrishti Gallery: The 20th century tribal art and bronzes, Road No 15, Jubilee Hills, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation: Theatre Festival-- ‘Gauhar’ by Lillette Dubey, Ravindra Bharati, 7.30 pm.

Kinnera Art Theatres: 39th anniversary celebrations, Sri Tyagaraya Ganasabha, Chikkadapally, 5.30 p.m.

Chenetha Chaitanya Vedika: 12th Chenetha Santha, Nagarjunanagar Community Hall, Ameerpet, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Kalayukti Studio: Inauguration of Print-making workshop, 130, Surabhi Colony, Serilingampally, 11 a.m.