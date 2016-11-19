Telangana

Engagements for Saturday, November 19

GENERAL

Telangana Journalists’ Union: Interactive discussion on ‘Demonetisation: The Road Ahead’, BJP national general secretary P. Muralidhar Rao to attend as chief guest, Hotel Siddartha, Bank Street, 6 p.m.

Roda Mistry College of Social Work & Research Centre: Golden jubilee celebration, Assembly Speaker S. Madhusudhana Chary to be chief guest, Jeevan Jyothi Retreat House, Chikoti Gardens, 4.30 p.m.

Integrated Preschool Teachers’ Training Academy: Convocation ceremony, Birla Museum, Basheerbagh, 4 p.m.

Aga Khan Academy: Prize distribution ceremony of fourth inter-school sports tournament, Aga Khan Academy, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

CULTURE

Swaranjali: A.R. Rehman’s musical treat, Satyasai Nigamagamam, 5.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.

Jun 22, 2020 11:57:42 PM

