Telangana

Drive against ID liquor, tobacco products

Police officials asked to coordinate with Prohibition and Excise Department

Ramagundam Commissioner of Police Vikramjeet Duggal instructed the officials of the Commissionerate to launch a continuous drive against the preparation and selling of illicitly distilled (ID) liquor in both Peddapalli and Mancherial districts.

In a press release here on Friday, the Commissioner informed the police officials to coordinate and work with the officials of the Prohibition and Excise Department and launch a drive against ID liquor, as it was claiming several lives in villages.

He also informed them to launch a drive against banned tobacco products such as gutka by conducting raids on panshops, kirana, and other shops in the districts.

