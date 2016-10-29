Drive against ID liquor, tobacco products

Ramagundam Commissioner of Police Vikramjeet Duggal instructed the officials of the Commissionerate to launch a continuous drive against the preparation and selling of illicitly distilled (ID) liquor in both Peddapalli and Mancherial districts.

In a press release here on Friday, the Commissioner informed the police officials to coordinate and work with the officials of the Prohibition and Excise Department and launch a drive against ID liquor, as it was claiming several lives in villages.

He also informed them to launch a drive against banned tobacco products such as gutka by conducting raids on panshops, kirana, and other shops in the districts.