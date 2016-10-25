Telangana

Doctor officially deputed to PHC

First time a doctor given official deputation orders to stand in for a duty doctor on leave

Probably for the first time in the State a doctor was officially deputed to attend duty at a primary health centre as the duty doctor was on leave for three days.

District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Gayatri Devi issued orders on Monday noting that L. Prashanti of Manoor PHC will be on leave for three days — from October 25th to October 27th — and hence Santoshi of Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) would attend the out patients for the three days.

The decision of the DM&HO was a consequence of the visit by Collector Manickaraj Kannan last week to the PHC at Nizampet near Narayankhed where duty doctor was absent for four days without authorisation. Irked by the incident, the Collector directed the DM&HO to see that no PHC should be without doctor and whoever needs leave has to apply it well in advance except in cases of emergency.

“This is for the first time deputation is taking place officially. Earlier the leaves use to be unauthorised and the deputations were also informal arrangements,” an officer explained.

