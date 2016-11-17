Digital technology to help students

The School Education Department has introduced digital classrooms in 67 State-run schools including 13 KGBVs, 52 Government/ZP High Schools and two model schools in the district.

The significant move is intended to tap the enormous potential of digital technology for improving learning outcomes in the State-run schools.

The Government has provided Receive only Terminals (ROTs), LCD projectors and other digital tools under the Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan and other schemes for this purpose, sources added.

Khammam MLA Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Wednesday formally launched the digital classroom at Recob Bazar Government High School in the town on Wednesday. District Collector D.S. Lokesh Kumar and others were present.

In Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, digital classroom concept was introduced in 58 State Government-run schools.

Minister for Roads and Buildings T. Nageswara Rao inaugurated a digital classroom at the Government high school in Nacharam village of Dammapeta mandal of the district on Wednesday.