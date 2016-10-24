Differences in TDP come to fore

Differences among the Karimnagar district TS-TDP leaders have come to the fore during the party general body meeting conducted to select the party district president.

Following the division of Karimnagar district into — Karimnagar, Jagtial, Rajanna-Sircilla and Peddapalli districts — the party had decided to constitute new district body and accordingly convened a meeting here on Sunday to collect the opinion from the leaders.

The simmering differences burst out when Manakondur constituency incharge Kavampalli Satyanarayana said that seniority alone was not enough for getting party positions and the individual leaders should strive for the welfare of the cadre.

Irked by the statement, Karimnagar town TDP president and senior leader K Agaiah and Huzurabad senior leader Chanda Gandhi rose in protest. Immediately, their supporters also climbed on to the dais and there was mild commotion and scuffle between the groups. Later, TDP district president Ch Vijayaramana Rao pacified the groups.

The senior party leaders were up in arms against the appointment of junior leaders as the party new district president and office-bearers of Karimnagar district.

Emotional

During his speech, former legislator and TDP district president Ch Vijayaramana Rao became emotional for having to leave the district as the party president and confine himself to his native Peddapalli district. He recalled that he had served the party as president for six years and this was his last meeting in Karimnagar district as president and he turned emotional.

Participating as chief guest, Telugu Rythu State president Onteru Prathap Reddy called upon the party rank and file to gear up for the 2019 elections by strengthening the party from grassroot level. He called upon the party leaders to launch a campaign against the TRS government for its anti-people policies. Party leaders Medipalli Satyam, P Ravinder Rao, and others were present.