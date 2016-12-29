Desist use of smartphones, students told

Karimnagar district Legal Services Authority secretary G. Bhavani Chandra urged students to desist the use of smartphones and use the internet only for educational purposes.

Participating at a legal awareness programme at the Government High School in Sapthagiri here on Thursday, she appealed to the students not to get carried away by technology as it was causing more harm than good.

Ms. Chandra enlightened the students about various laws to protect their rights. Explaining the Right to Education Act, she called upon the students to accord priority to academics and strive to bring reputation to their parents by excelling in exams.

Educating the students about the changes taking place during the adolescence years, she urged girls and boys to share their problems, if any, with their parents and teachers. She also explained about various punishments for juvenile crimes.

School headmistress G. Pramoda and others were also present.