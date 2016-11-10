Demonetisation sets undesirable dynamics into motion

Raisidam Bhumanna, a Gond Adivasi from Telangraoguda in Gudihatnoor mandal of Adilabad district, was forced to exchange a demonetised Rs. 500 currency note for Rs. 450. The Rs. 500 note was paid to him by his employer towards wages at Jainoor mandal headquarters in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district.

“I am lucky to get Rs. 450. Others are getting only Rs. 400,” he said, revealing the undesirable economic dynamics which were set in motion on Wednesday in the rural areas of Adilabad and other districts.

“The Transco revenue wing is not accepting the Rs. 500 bill. So many of us have been turned away for not being able to produce Rs. 100 or lower denomination for paying our electricity bill,” said Thumre Manik Rao of Bhuktapur locality in Adilabad town.

Vattamwar Narsaiah, a grocer and former president of Adilabad Kirana Merchants Association, said business was at its slackest, as people had no money to purchase provisions. “This is the time every month when the middle and lower middle class stock food grains,” he said.

Meanwhile, the chartered accountants’ fraternity in Adilabad has welcomed the decision of the Union government to scrap higher denomination currency notes. “This will give rise to economic course correction, and people who are not resourceful will be able to fulfil their dreams like owning a house,” opined Sanjay Tulsyan, a leading CA in town.

The Centre’s move to control black money has also stirred a hornet’s nest as those who had stashed away huge sums are trying to find ways to legalise the currency. “Usually, the currency hoarders will be on the lookout for small income tax returnees so that at least some quantum of black money can be converted into white through their accounts,” said a CA, who did not want to be identified.