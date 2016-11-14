Demonetisation comes as a blessing for GWMC

The demonetisation by the Central Government has come as a blessing to the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) as it collected over Rs 4 crore so far.

With the Central Government allowing the local agencies to accept invalidated currency notes, people thronged the municipal corporation offices to relieve themselves of the Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes to make tax payments.

The tax collection crossed Rs. 5 crore by the GWMC by Sunday afternoon. It has earned a revenue of Rs 4.19 crore in the form of taxes on Saturday.

sThe corporation got Rs 3.13 crore on Friday while Rs 1.06 crore were collected from public by 6 pm on Saturday.

With the time being extended till November 14, the corporation is expected to collect even more and this is the first time in its history.

According to the in-charge commissioner, Shahid Masood, the corporation launched special drive to collect the pending property taxes and water tap charges from people in 58 divisions. Special counters were opened in two circles and at GWMC head office in addition to the eight existing counters which have been working till late hours.

Meanwhile, the corporation also pressed into service 33 bill collectors equipped with billing machines to collect taxes on a door-to-door basis. The Mee Seva centres also saw large crowds that turned up to pay their utility bills.

The in-charge commissioner said they might collect around Rs 9 crore towards property tax, water tax and trade license charge. They so far collected Rs 1.56 lakh towards penalties.

Mayor N Narender said they planned to collect Rs 2 crore per day and urged people to utilise the opportunity.

The GWMC, which has 1.70 lakh property assessments finding it hard to collect its property tax despite appeals. The target set for 2016-17 year was Rs 58 crore but they could collect only Rs 28 crore till November 1, which is the less than 50 per cent.