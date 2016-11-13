Dacoits strike in Khammam village

Armed dacoits struck at a house and unleashed terror for over one hour before fleeing with gold ornaments and other valuables on two motorbikes belonging to the inmates of the house at Kaikondaigudem village near here on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Sources said five dacoits armed with knives and a pistol sneaked into the house of a local farmer shortly after Friday midnight.

The dacoits, brandishing knives, tied and gagged the inmates of the house consisting of the farmer, his wife and their two children.

They threatened to kill them if they did not hand over gold and other valuables.

The gang allegedly snatched 10-tola gold ornaments, cash and four cell phones at knife-point from the inmates before escaping on the stolen bikes from the spot.

The frightened inmates of the house later told the police that the five knife-wielding dacoits were conversing among themselves in Hindi.

The local police reportedly seized a knife left behind by the dacoits at the farmer's house and also collected the fingerprints from the scene of offence.