DST-SERB research project for GITAM

Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) of Department of Science and Technology (DST) has sanctioned a major research project to Rakesh Kumar Rajaboina, Assistant Professor, of GITAM University as Principal Investigator and Padala Missak Swarup Raju, Assistant Professor, as a Co-Principal Investigator.

They both belong to the Department of Physics, School of Technology (GST), GITAM University, Hyderabad. The project is titled “Piezo and Pyroelectric Flexible Nanogenerators for Energy Harvesting and Self-Powered Sensor Applications”. The duration of the project is 3 years.

The Principal Investigator (PI) requires a Project Fellow, who possesses master’s degree in physics with at least 55 per cent marks and the upper age limit is 40 years. Interested persons can contact him over phone No. 08455-221327/25 or mail to rrakesh@gitam.edu, rakesh.rajaboina @gmail.com

Printable version | Jun 5, 2020 12:52:03 AM

