Cyient begins operations in Warangal

Cyient, a global provider of engineering, manufacturing, digital and technology services, has commenced operations in Warangal from the Incubation Centre of the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC).

The facility was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Kadiam Srihari, along with B.V.R. Mohan Reddy, founder and executive chairman of Cyient, and Sunil Kumar Makkena, vice-president, utilities and geospatial business unit.

Cyient has established a Centre of Excellence (CoE) at the incubation centre to help its communications business expand operations for its clients. The CoE would undertake fibre and coaxial network planning and design, MDU engineering, cell site design and drafting, RF planning, and network optimisation services. Cyient would also leverage the centre to provide geospatial services and solutions for the company’s Smart City engagements.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Reddy said, “This is our fourth centre in tier 2 cities, and we are confident that access to good resource pool of engineers graduating from reputed institutes located in close vicinity to the city will help us do some good work. The Telangana government has good infrastructure and Warangal is one of the fastest growing cities in the State. It has the potential to become an important commercial hub and we hope to contribute to the socio-economic development of the region.”

Cyient has already laid a foundation stone for a 70,000 square feet state-of-the-art Technology Development Centre in Warangal, in the Madikonda special economic zone (SEZ) of the TSIIC, which would become operational within the next 18 to 24 months.

Once the centre is operational, the company will ramp up operations in the region by employing around 1,000 professionals who would work on advanced geographic information systems (GIS), remote sensing, LiDAR, and photogrammetry technologies that address requirements of the rail transportation, utilities, and communication sectors.

The facility, spread over a five-acre area, would support Cyient’s worldwide digital technology initiatives in areas like Internet of Things, analytics, and Smart Cities.