Customers lock bill collection centre

The customers of Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSNPDCL), along with local CPM leaders, locked the electricity bill collection centre in Bhagathnagar of Karimnagar town for about an hour, demanding that authorities accept Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes for the payment of bills, on Thursday.
A few consumers and CPM leaders arrived at the bill collection centre housed on the premises of the sub-station in Bhagathnagar, and demanded that authorities accept the high denomination notes for payment of power bills.
When the representative refused, the CPM leaders locked the collection centre and the representative who were inside.
Following a complaint, the police rushed to the spot and pacified the agitating groups. They informed that the high denomination notes are only accepted in banks.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor