Customers lock bill collection centre

The customers of Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSNPDCL), along with local CPM leaders, locked the electricity bill collection centre in Bhagathnagar of Karimnagar town for about an hour, demanding that authorities accept Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes for the payment of bills, on Thursday.

A few consumers and CPM leaders arrived at the bill collection centre housed on the premises of the sub-station in Bhagathnagar, and demanded that authorities accept the high denomination notes for payment of power bills.

When the representative refused, the CPM leaders locked the collection centre and the representative who were inside.

Following a complaint, the police rushed to the spot and pacified the agitating groups. They informed that the high denomination notes are only accepted in banks.