Cops find fake notes, fear a big network

One Town Police arrested a person from Bokkalguda for possessing a fake ₹2,000 note here on Sunday, leading the personnel to believe that a fake currency racket was rampant in the district.

During interrogation, the accused revealed the name of another person from Vidyanagar, from whose possession the police seized counterfeit notes with a face value of ₹50,000. Declining to disclose the identities of the detained person, sources said they need to take custody of a few more persons from the town who were believed to be involved in circulation of fake notes.

“This could be a big racket,” an official said, based on the information divulged by the detainee.