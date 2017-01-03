Contract lecturers stage blind-fold demonstration

Contract lecturers owing allegiance to the Joint Action Committee of the Telangana State Government Colleges Contract Lecturers Association (TSGCCLA) staged a novel demonstration by blindfolding themselves here on Tuesday in protest against the alleged inordinate delay in redressal of their grievances especially the long-pending regularisation of services.

Several contract lecturers from various Government Junior and Degree Colleges in the district participated in the demonstration held at the Dharna Chowk here as part of their ongoing agitation christened “Brathuku Poru.”

Striking contract lecturers staged a sit-in demonstration by covering their eyes with black ribbons and displaying placards demanding basic pay and dearness allowance as per the 10th Pay Revision Commission recommendations.

Addressing the demonstrators, the JAC district leaders demanded that the State Government expedite the process of regularising the services of contract lecturers and implement the 10th PRC recommended pay until the completion of the whole regularisation process.

They termed the State Government’s reported announcement to implement 50 per cent wage hike for contract faculty as “illogical and unacceptable.”

The JAC leaders reiterated that their ongoing agitation would continue till all their demands were met.

Meanwhile, the indefinite strike launched by the contract lecturers under the aegis of the TSGCCLA entered the sixth day on Tuesday.