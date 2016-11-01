Congress makes light of ‘KCR No. 1’ report

: Congress party on Monday slammed Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao saying that his party was conducting false surveys to project himself as the No.1 Chief Minister in the country.

At a press conference here at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the TRS chief indulged in all illegal ways to strengthen his party and was now claiming to be the No. 1 Chief Minister.

The TRS encouraged defections and lured legislators from other parties.

The Chief Minister’s popularity increased due to defections from other parties and not due to his work, the TPCC chief alleged.

Mr. Reddy said that the TRS government has neglected every section of the society and has not fulfilled major poll promises.

At a time when the government was facing the ire of the people, especially farmers and the students, for not waiving farm loans and not clearing fee reimbursement dues, the government was conducting bogus surveys and was claiming to be a popular government.

If the TRS government is so popular, then why should KCR indulge in luring legislators of other parties into his party fold, the Congress leader questioned.

Earlier, Mr. Uttam Kumar along with party leaders Md Ali Shabbir, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, V. Hanumantha Rao, Madhu Yaskhi Goud and others paid tributes to Congress veterans — former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary and birth anniversary of India’s first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Congress leaders said that Indira Gandhi played a pivotal role in India’s development in all sectors.