Congress hits out at Kavitha for remarks

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary B. Mahesh Kumar Goud has said Member of Parliament K. Kavitha has no right to tell AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi not to visit the Osmania University campus to address students.

At a press conference, here on Thursday, he criticized Ms. Kavitha and her brother and cousin for speaking out against Rahul Gandhi and M. Kodandaram ignoring the roles and contribution of the latter in the formation of Telangana State.

He sought to remind the TRS leaders that Telangana State and their positions in the Government were a result of the benevolence of the Congress party and its chief Sonia Gandhi.

Mr. Mahesh Goud said that the TRS leaders were afraid that Rahul Gandhi would expose their misdeeds and corrupt practices in the Mission Bhagiratha and the Mission Kakatiya and were using words like “Shakuni” and “Rudaali” to describe the Congress leader.

The APCC general secretary also alleged that their comments were indicative of their arrogance.

He said that the member of Parliament instead of doing something good to her constituency during her tenure was wasting time by criticising Congress leaders, which doesn’t auger well for her.

Town Congress president Kesa Venu and party leader Bantu Balaram were present.