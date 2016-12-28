Telangana

Congress celebrates party formation day

The Congress party, Adilabad district unit, on Wednesday celebrated the 132nd formation day of the political outfit by garlanding the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawarharlal Nehru, and Indira Gandhi.

Party workers and leaders visited the residence of former DCC president C. Ramchander Reddy for the occasion.

Mr. Reddy told the workers that the party was gearing up for the 2019 election in the State. He hoped that the Congress would put up a good show in the election.

