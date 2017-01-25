Cong. to make stir against demonetisation a success

The Congress party's Adilabad district unit on Wednesday urged its elected representatives, leaders and workers to make the ‘Jana Avedana Sammelanam’ to be held at Hyderabad on January 27 a success. At a press conference here on Wednesday DCC working president Naresh Jadhav and former president C. Ramchander Reddy said that they should attend the convention on demonetisation in large numbers.
Meanwhile, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary G. Sujata demanded a bonus of ₹2,000 per quintal on redgram and soyabean crops. She said that farmers had lost heavily as soyabean was damaged due to adverse weather and redgram price had collapsed.
Ms. Sujata criticised the State Government for pressing for crop diversion in kharif last year. Many farmers lost out because they shifted from cotton to soyabean and redgram.
The Congress leader also criticised the Government for ignoring the interests of farmers. She demanded payment of the remaining 25% of crop loan and interest on original loan of ₹1 lakh.
