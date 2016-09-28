Cong. seeks judicial probe into MMD breach

Congress Legislature Party Deputy Floor Leader T. Jeevan Reddy has demanded that the State Government order a judicial inquiry into the breaching of Mid Manair Dam earthen bund and also the SRSP Kakatiya Canal at Manala village in Mallial mandal recently.

Alleging that the negligence on the part of the State Government and the lethargy of the irrigation officials had led to breaches in the district, he wanted the Government to punish people responsible for the delay in the completion of the MMD work.

Human error

He also demanded that Minister for Irrigation T. Harish Rao own moral responsibility for the breach of the MMD earthen bund.

Mr. Jeevan Reddy and former minister D. Sridhar Babu inspected the MMD breach site in Manwada village in Boinpalli mandal on Tuesday. Talking to newsmen, Mr. Reddy alleged that the MMD had breached because of human error and lack of supervision by the irrigation officials.

When the spillway was constructed at a height of 301 meters, the earth bund should have been constructed up to a height of 328 meters. But, the earthen dam was constructed up to a height of between 301 metres and 304 metres, which caused the breach, he charged.

Flaying the State Government for simply announcing the cancellation of contract works of the MMD, he demanded the Government exposing of those responsible for the delay in execution of works.

‘TRS failure’

“What did the TRS Government do after coming into power during last two years and why has it failed to complete the ongoing project”, he asked.

He also alleged that the Kakatiya Canal had breached at Manala due to human error. The irrigation authorities had released 7,000 cusecs of water against its carrying capacity of 4,500 cusecs, which caused the breach. Other reason for breach was improper lining works on the canal, he added. Former ZP chairman A. Laxman Kumar, former whip A. Mohan and others were also present.