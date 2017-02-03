Collector reviews preparations for Vemulawada jatara

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Collector D Krishna Bhaskar along with Superintendent of Police Vishwajit K. and other officials reviewed the arrangements being made for the Mahasivaratri jatara which would be held from February 23 to 25 in Vemulawada in the district.

At a meeting at the temple shrine on Thursday, the Collector reviewed the progress of various jatara works with the Endowments and other departments. He directed the officials to complete the works at the earliest as the pilgrims rush would be swelling even before the main jatara.

He instructed the authorities to take all necessary measures for the smooth movement of queue lines and avoid traffic jams on the roads during the jatara. He directed the officials to take adequate measures to provide drinking water, toilets and maintain proper sanitation. Later, the Collector along with SP and other officials inspected the venues of the jatara, parking lots and other arrangements.