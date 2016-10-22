Collector irked at absence of staff at PHC

District Collector Manickaraj Kannan had a taste of the bitter medicine dished out by the staff of the medical and health department when he visited the Nizampet primary health centre, prompting him to crack the whip.

During his visit on Thursday, the Collector was surprised to see neither the doctor nor the lab assistant. The pharmacist tried to cover up for the woman doctor, Padmavathi, who was on unauthorised leave for four days.

Irked by the state of affairs at Nizampet PHC the Collector promptly called up all the 30 PHCs in the district and found that 11 doctors were absent. Unhappy with the way things were functioning in the medical and health department, the District Collector on Friday issued a circular directing that no PHC in the district should be without doctor during working hours and leaves should be taken in advance. The District Medical and Health Officer was directed to see that at least one doctor was deputed to the PHCs where the designated doctor was on leave.