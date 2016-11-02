Collector calls for measures to regulate Karimnagar traffic

District Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed has called upon officials to take appropriate measures for proper regulation of traffic in the town by erecting the traffic signals.

He wanted them to construct dividers and develop of traffic islands for smooth flow of vehicular traffic.

At a review meeting with Police Commissioner V.B. Kamalasan Reddy, Mayor S. Ravinder Singh and others on Tuesday, the Collector asked the officials to relocate the road-side vendors on the main roads so that there were no traffic snarls.

He said that the authorities should take measures to beautify the town with traffic islands and plants on dividers as the town was in the race for the Smart City status.

Shift vendors

Commissioner of Police Kamalasan Reddy said that the municipal authorities should shift the roadside vendors as they were causing serious traffic snarls in the town. Asking the R&B authorities to fill the gaps in the dividers, he also directed them to provide bus bays for the RTC buses at Court Crossroads, Mancherial Crossroads, Kaman Crossroads, near KDCC Bank and Circus Grounds.

He said that the municipal authorities should take measures for the setting up of seven more markets in various parts of the town to ease traffic congestion at the existing four markets.

He also informed the authorities to allocate parking lots in the town and added that they would introduce e-challan system to penalize the traffic rules violators.

Government assistance

Mayor S. Ravinder Singh said that they were taking all measures for the beautification of the town with the State Government assistance. They would soon allocate two parking lots in the town. Municipal in-charge Commissioner Venkatesham, R&B EE Raghava Chary, Additional Commissioner T. Annapurna and others were also present.