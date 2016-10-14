Children’s science exhibition next week

The district-level (United Warangal) science project competitions as part of the 24th National Children’s Science Congress (NCSC) will be held at Government Practicing High School Hanamkonda on October 21.

NCSC Warangal Academic Coordinator V.Gurunadha Rao said the Government of India had declared the focal theme for NCSC this year as ‘Science, Technology and Innovation for Sustainable Development’.

The Government of India’s NCSTC Department of Science and Technology began the NCSC project in an attempt to encourage students to exhibit their creativity and innovativeness.

Over the years this project has not only made students across the city scientifically sound, but also environmentally sensitized. The district and State-level Children’s Science Congress will be jointly organised by the State Council of Science and Technology in association with the Department of School Education and the SCERT .

State-level Children’s Science Congress will be held on November 10 and 11 at Nandigama village in Medak district and the 24th National Children’s Science Congress 2016 is going to be held between from December 27 and 31, in Baramati, Maharashtra.

Registrations invited

Warangal coordinator for the 24th NCSC K. Ramgopal Reddy said so far above 180 projects were registered from different schools. He requested the managements of diffferent high schools and teachers to motivate students to come up with innovative scientific projects on the specified themes of the Children’s Science Congress.

Details can be had from the district academic coordinator — V. Gurunadha Rao over 9866549297 or district coordinator — K. Ramgopal Reddy on 9492447099 or district resource person — K.Ramaiah over 9948867665.