Centre for hiking minimum wage: Bandaru

Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Bandaru Dattatreya has announced that the Centre was toying with the idea of bringing about an amendment to the Minimum Wages Act to enhance the wage per month for a skilled worker to ₹21,000.

“Our Government is on the path of effecting major changes in Labour Acts such as PF, ESIC and Housing Schemes to provide job security, wage security and social security to all the workers both in organized and unorganized sectors. We want the development of industry and the welfare of workers to go hand in hand,” he said.

Addressing the Karmika Sadassu (Workers’ Conference) organized jointly by EPF, ESIC and Directorate of Mines’ Safety, here on Friday, the Union Minister claimed that several trade unions and workers were supporting the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision of banning higher denomination currency notes and embraced online and digital transactions which would help check the influence of black money in the economy.

“I appeal to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to allot land where it is available in all districts for the construction of houses for workers. Centre on its part will give ₹1.50 lakh and provide another ₹1 lakh loan from the PF. There upon, if need be, we will also ensure loan from banks. Thus, we want to construct at least 10,000 houses to labourers in the State,” he added.

Responding to the pleas from the workers, Mr. Dattatreya said that the ESI Hospital here would be restored and made functional on full scale. He said that previously the hospital here used to have 50 bed strength, but was reduced to 10 bed. Now it could be developed with all necessary facilities, he observed.

Earlier, the Union Minister participated in the BJP district meeting at Mupkal mandal headquarters. The party leaders L. Bhoopathi Reddy, Y. Lakshminarayana and Palle Ganga Reddy, EPF Regional Commissioner K. Narayana, Deputy Director Mines Safety K. Ramu and others were present.