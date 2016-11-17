Cash-dispensing cars flagged off

HYDERABAD: Ten mobile cash dispensing units of SBI, equipped with Point-of-Sale (POS) machines, for debit and credit card holders of all banks were flagged off by Chief General Manager of the bank Hardayal Prasad at the local head office at Koti here on Wednesday.

The cars with a bank clerk and a guard went round in Hyderabad during the banking hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to dispense cash up to Rs 2,000 for Master, Visa and RuPay card holders in a bid to stop public from thronging banks. The service named “Cash at POS on wheels” would be available up to November 30, Mr. Prasad told mediapersons.

He said the customers can use the facility not only for cash transaction but money transfer and merchant banking. After overcoming logistics and security issues, it was planned to extend the service in two shifts from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.. There were 11,000 POS machines in Telangana, most of which were not working, and the bank was trying to activate them.

Mr. Prasad later launched the indelible marking on the fingers of public queued up on the bank’s premises to exchange old currency. It was taken up to avoid repeated visits of people to collect cash.