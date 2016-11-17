Cash-dispensing cars flagged off

HYDERABAD: Ten mobile cash dispensing units of SBI, equipped with Point-of-Sale (POS) machines, for debit and credit card holders of all banks were flagged off by Chief General Manager of the bank Hardayal Prasad at the local head office at Koti here on Wednesday.
The cars with a bank clerk and a guard went round in Hyderabad during the banking hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to dispense cash up to Rs 2,000 for Master, Visa and RuPay card holders in a bid to stop public from thronging banks. The service named “Cash at POS on wheels” would be available up to November 30, Mr. Prasad told mediapersons.
He said the customers can use the facility not only for cash transaction but money transfer and merchant banking. After overcoming logistics and security issues, it was planned to extend the service in two shifts from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.. There were 11,000 POS machines in Telangana, most of which were not working, and the bank was trying to activate them.
Mr. Prasad later launched the indelible marking on the fingers of public queued up on the bank’s premises to exchange old currency. It was taken up to avoid repeated visits of people to collect cash.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor