Cases against ‘gamblers’

Police in the Nizamabad Commissionerate comprising three sub-divisions registered cases under Gambling [prevention] Act against 1,164 persons and recovered Rs.21.28 lakh from them in the last 24 hours.

The Commissioner of Police, Kartikeya in a press release on Monday said that 254 cases involving 638 persons were registered and an amount of Rs.13.77 lakh was recovered in Nizamabad division followed by 52 cases against 277 persons and recovery of Rs.4.04 lakh in Armoor division and 44 cases against 249 persons and Rs.3.48 lakh in Bodhan.

Playing cards with money during Depavali has been a tradition in the district for several years now. Since the game was banned gamblers play it in groups at secret places, the release added.