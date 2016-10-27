Telangana

Call to strengthen TDP at grassroots level

Telugu Yuvatha State president T. Virender Goud on Wednesday issued a call to party workers to strengthen the Telugu Desam Party at the grass-root level. This is essential if the party is to take part in the next Assembly election in the State, he said.

Addressing a meeting of party workers and leaders of west Adilabad district, the Telugu Yuvatha leader predicted mid-term elections. “Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will go for mid-term election sometime in 2018 instead of completing his term in 2019,” he said. Mr. Goud stressed upon taking up a membership drive at the grass-root level in order to strengthen the party. Adhoc five-member district committees headed by a chairman would be announced soon.

TDP polit bureau member Ramesh Rathod and party west district president Lolam Shamsunder criticised the State government for not keeping its poll promises. Former Boath MLA Soyam Bapu Rao and minority leader Yunus Akbani also attended.



“The CM will go for mid-term election sometime in 2018 instead of completing his term in 2019”



