Call to strengthen TDP at grassroots level

Telugu Yuvatha State president T. Virender Goud on Wednesday issued a call to party workers to strengthen the Telugu Desam Party at the grass-root level. This is essential if the party is to take part in the next Assembly election in the State, he said.
Addressing a meeting of party workers and leaders of west Adilabad district, the Telugu Yuvatha leader predicted mid-term elections. “Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will go for mid-term election sometime in 2018 instead of completing his term in 2019,” he said. Mr. Goud stressed upon taking up a membership drive at the grass-root level in order to strengthen the party. Adhoc five-member district committees headed by a chairman would be announced soon.
TDP polit bureau member Ramesh Rathod and party west district president Lolam Shamsunder criticised the State government for not keeping its poll promises. Former Boath MLA Soyam Bapu Rao and minority leader Yunus Akbani also attended.
“The CM will go for mid-term election sometime in 2018 instead of completing his term in 2019”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor