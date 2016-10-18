CPI(M) ‘Mahajana Padayatra’ kicks off amid fanfare

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member B.V. Raghavulu wanted Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to either release a plan for alternative development of the State or consider the same proposed by the CPI(M) Telangana State Committee for discussion, “rather than asking people to obstruct the Mahajana Padayatra”.

Sub-plans to devolve funds for the deprived sections is the only way for development of the Telangana State, as these sections including SC, ST, BC, MBC, and minorities constitute 93 per cent of the State’s population. They are far from development as proven by health and education parameters which are below the national average, Mr.Raghavulu said, addressing a public meeting before the launch of the padayatra or tour on foot, here on Monday.

He criticised the Chief Minister for defaulting on his promises to the underprivileged sections.

The tour with the slogan ‘our share is as much as we are’ was launched amid much fanfare, and received support from Dr. B.R.Ambedkar’s grandson and political leader Prakash Ambedkar.

Mr. Ambedkar recalled the discourse around smaller States based on decentralised development, and said formation of Telangana has not resulted in change of development strategy.

The Central Government also speaks of smart cities with lakhs of crores of rupees’ budget, ignoring the fact that all the metro cities are bundles of chaos with traffic problems and accidents. Mr. Ambedkar announced his solidarity with the padayatra and hoped it will carry the alternative development model to people.

Intellectuals and political activists from various sections expressed support and solidarity with the nine senior party workers undertaking padayatra, including State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram. They will travel for five months on foot, covering a total distance of 4,000 kilometres across the State.

Daring the Chief Minister to have him arrested, Mr.Veerabhadram asserted that he would resume the tour the moment he is released. He affirmed that the State’s development is not different from the development of SC, ST, BC, MBC and minority sections. Social justice can be achieved only through economic, social, cultural and political equality, he said. Though Mr. K. Chandrasekhar Rao is calling CPI(M) anti-Telangana, he was not averse for alliance with the same party in 2004 and 2009, he noted, and said the former was angry not with the party, but with the issues raised by the party.

Implementation of people’s agenda is only possible when Communists and other democratic elements join forces and achieve electoral success, he averred.

Despite being 62 years old with heart ailment, Mr.Veerabhadram expressed confidence that he could touch the finish line successfully. He urged people to walk along for the first kilometre in his support.

CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy, former chief secretary Kaki Madhava Rao, CPI(M) Andhra Pradesh State secretary P. Madhu, Telangana freedom fighter Mallu Swarajyam, Prof. Krishna from University of Hyderabad, Addanki Dayakar, and representatives from Madiga Reservations Porata Samithi and Telangana Praja Front pledged their support.