CM giving top priority to BC welfare

Maharshi Valmiki Jayanthi was officially celebrated here on Sunday. MLCs V. Gangadhar Goud and Akula Lalitha, Mayor Akula Sujatha, Joint Collector A. Ravinder Reddy and District BC Welfare Officer Vimala Devi garlanded the portrait of Valmiki.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Gangadhar Goud said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has given top priority to the welfare of the Backward Classes and had set up a BC Commission. He said in the next academic year, 119 residential schools, one each in every Assembly constituency, would be established for BCs.