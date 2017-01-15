Businessman arrested for firing in air

A businessman was arrested for firing three rounds in the air during the inauguration of a cock fight in Jangareddygudem of West Godavari district on Friday.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Venkatrao, a local cock fight organiser, Srinivasa Rao, invited his friend G. Lakshmi Dayakar Rao, who is one of the leading granite businessman in Khammam, to participate in cock fights in Jangareddygudem.

On Friday, to mark the inauguration of the event, Mr. Dayakar Rao fired three rounds in the air, with people cheering his act. Upon getting information of the same, the police rushed to the spot and immediately confiscated his revolver, for which the businessman had a license.

“We have not only confiscated his revolver, but also seven rounds of live bullets, ₹1.40 lakh cash, and a Jeep. We also produced both Mr. Dayakar Rao and Mr. Srinivasa Rao before the magistrate at his residence the same evening. However, they were granted personal bail,”the DSP said.

Cases were booked under Section 27 of the Arms and Ammunitions Act, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960, and the Prohibition of Gambling Act.