Bold and revolutionary move, says BJP

Former BJP floor leader in the Assembly, Yendala Lakshminarayana, described Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to scrap Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes as a bold and revolutionary step that would help rein in the circulation of black money in the Indian economy.

“This will control the influence of black money, which is running a parallel economy in the country. It will also check the circulation of counterfeit notes printed in Pakistan to support terrorist and anti-social activities. The move is not against the poor and the middle class or anybody else, but against black money holders,” he said.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Lakshminarayana said that under the Voluntary Declaration Scheme, Rs. 65,000 crore came to light, of which Rs. 29,000 crore had gone to the central exchequer.

Black money

According to an estimation, there was 30 lakh crore black money in the economy, which was almost equivalent to the genuine currency.

He said elimination of old Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes and introduction of new notes would help control corruption in elections, and now even the common man could afford to fight electoral battles. All sections of the society were welcoming Mr. Modi’s decision, he said.