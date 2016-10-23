Telangana

Body of teacher donated to medical college

Relatives of well-known deceased teacher Maringanti Sakunthala, 88, donated her body to the anatomy department of Mamata Medical College, Khammam.

SB Ramakrishna, her son, said in a statement that she was born in a traditional Sri Vaishnava family in Bhadrachalam and was the first female teacher in the division. She worked in various places and always encouraged education of women.

She worked against the superstitions even after her retirement in 1985.

As per her wishes, the family decided to donate the body for the benefit of medical students and accordingly handed it over to Mamata Medical College.

