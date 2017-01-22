Bhagat Singh statue found vandalised

Miscreants vandalised the statue of freedom-fighter Bhagat Singh at Babu camp in the district headquarters town of Kothagudem on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Residents found the old statue of Bhagat Singh vandalised at Babu camp in the heart of the coal town on Sunday morning.

Alerted by local youth, the one-town police inspected the damaged statue and conducted a preliminary inquiry in the locality.

The police have registered a case and have begun search for the vandals.