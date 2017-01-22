Telangana

Bhagat Singh statue found vandalised

Miscreants vandalised the statue of freedom-fighter Bhagat Singh at Babu camp in the district headquarters town of Kothagudem on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Residents found the old statue of Bhagat Singh vandalised at Babu camp in the heart of the coal town on Sunday morning.

Alerted by local youth, the one-town police inspected the damaged statue and conducted a preliminary inquiry in the locality.

The police have registered a case and have begun search for the vandals.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 21, 2020 8:40:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/Bhagat-Singh-statue-found-vandalised/article17078684.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY